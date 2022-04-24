New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Delhi has started providing free COVID-19 precautionary doses to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-59 at government vaccination centres.

The beneficiaries have welcomed the step of government and appealed to the people.

Saurav, a beneficiary said, "it is a good initiative of the government. It will encourage people to take the vaccination. I appeal to everyone to utilise this and get their precautionary doses as soon as possible so that they and the people around them are safe and protected."

Suresh Kumar, LNJP Medical Director said, "it is a very important step and we welcome this decision because we have been thinking for so long that if the precautionary dose that is the third dose if is given to people then the immunity level or protection will stay for a much longer time. Usually, the vaccine's efficacy after some time decreases. The antibodies stay for 8-9 months."

"The precautionary dose will be protective because it will be given 39 weeks after 2nd dose. So, if a new strain of covid will come, we all wee be secured from it and the major population will get this precautionary dose free of cost. So, it's a welcoming step. We welcome this decision of the government. All eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 years up to 59 years will get precautionary doses free of cost," he added.

On being asked about the Delhi government's order to charge fines to people who don't wear masks in public places, Kumar said, "The positivity rate in Delhi is between 4 to 5.5 per cent and the cases are increasing rapidly for the past 2-3 days because many people have become careless. People are going out, markets are open, the metro is running at full strength and along with this schools and colleges are also running at full capacity.

"So, we have to protect ourselves from coronavirus. even if we have gotten both doses, the mask is still necessary and that is how we will be able to protect ourselves. The new mutations of covid that are coming will increase the spread of infection. The step of imposing 500 rupees as a fine for people who will not wear masks in public places is a good step. It will maintain discipline in people," he added.

Talking about the situation at LNJP, Kumar further told, "13 patients of COVID-19 are admitted to LNJP hospital including 2 children. Most of the patients are stable. The positivity rate is surely increasing, but the number of hospitalisation is still less. 99 per cent of beds are still vacant. We have reserved 250 beds for covid. We are fully prepared if there is a surge in cases."

Mukesh, another beneficiary said, "it is a good step. People who can't afford to take the precautionary dose will be able to get it. People should utilise it".

Shivpal Singh, another beneficiary at LNJP hospital said, "it is a good step of the Delhi government. Government should think about their citizens and of they have done, it's a good step. Everyone should get their booster doses and I appeal to everyone to take their doses".

Another beneficiary said, "it is a great initiative. We have earlier also gotten our doses from here and it's good that it is being given free." (ANI)

