New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old employee of a Delhi government hospital was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at the GB Pant Hospital in the intervening night Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The accused person has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

On reports that the woman was brutalised, the officer said nothing like this has been found in the medical examination of the victim or the investigation so far and the woman has also not alleged any such act in her statement.

A case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC was registered at IP Estate police station, the officer said.

The victim is still admitted to a hospital, police said.

