Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) Employees of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department at Bhayandar in Thane district of Maharashtra observed a one-day strike on Wednesday for various demands including restructuring the department.

A GST Gazetted Officers Association office-bearer said more than 250 employees of the department joined the strike and raised slogans.

Sanjay Chowdhary, Joint Secretary of GST Gazetted Officers Association of Maharashtra, said the number of employees has gone down while the number of traders has gone up manifold which has increased the workload.

He said the agitation will continue for two more days and a call on the future course of action will be taken later.

Employees of groups A, B, and C participated in the agitation, he added.

