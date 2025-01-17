Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Information and Publicity Department of the Railway Board (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): In a significant development, the Union Cabinet on Thursday gave the green light for the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission on Thursday.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Information and Publicity Department of the Railway Board, on Thursday, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this landmark decision.

"I extend my gratitude to the PM Narendra Modi. The employees are very happy with this decision. I am thankful to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also. All the employees were waiting for this Pay Commission. It will encourage the employees to work with more dedication..," he said.

On Thursday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the prime minister has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees.

The decision was shared by the minister during a press briefing to announce cabinet decisions in Delhi.

The minister highlighted that since India's independence in 1947, there have been seven pay commissions formed to revise the salaries and benefits of central government employees.

He said, "For your awareness, our Prime Minister has approved the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission for all central government employees".

He also emphasized the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain a regular schedule for the establishment of pay commissions. The last such commission, the 7th Central Pay Commission, was initiated in 2016 and is set to complete its term in 2026.

He added, "Following the commitment made by the Prime Minister to establish pay commissions in a regular rhythm, the 7th Pay Commission started in 2016, and its term will be completed in 2026".

Vaishnaw stated that setting up the 8th Central Pay Commission well before 2025 will ensure sufficient time to review and finalize its recommendations. This proactive approach will enable the government to implement the proposed changes effectively before the 7th Pay Commission's tenure ends.

The pay commission plays a crucial role in determining salary structures, allowances, and other benefits for government employees, and its recommendations significantly impact millions of workers and pensioners across the country. (ANI)

