Bijapur, Apr 12 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, a senior police official said.

The gunfight occurred around 9 am in a forest in the Indravati National Park area where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

Also Read | Kupwara Road Accident: Girl Student Killed, 17 Injured After College Bus Overturns in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that an intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, and further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)