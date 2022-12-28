Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sidhra area here early Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The gunfight erupted around 7.30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, he said.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Booked for Assaulting Housemaid at Cleo County Society, Blames Domestic Help of Stealing and Adding Sleeping Pills in Meals (Watch Video).

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)