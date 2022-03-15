Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): An encounter between security forces and terrorists began on Tuesday morning in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

"Encounter has started at Charsoo area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

