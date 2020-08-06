Noida (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) The Noida Authority said it got encroachment removed and illegal structures demolished on nearly 14,000 sq metre government land estimated worth Rs 60 crore here on Thursday.

Around 7,000 sq metre of land in Kakrala Khbaspur village and another measuring 6,800 sq metre in Yakoobpur village was occupied by encroachers, the authority said.

Slum clusters, shanties, temporary houses and small shops had come up illegally on the area, which falls under notified property of the Noida Authority, according to an official statement.

Around 50 junior and senior officials of the authority and three earth movers were deployed for the anti-encroachment drive that began on Thursday morning, it stated.

"The action was taken on instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari and is part of an ongoing anti-encroachment campaign in Noida. The land cleared of encroachers and illegal occupation on Thursday is pegged worth Rs 60 crore," the statement said.

The Noida Authority had on Wednesday demolished encroachments near four villages on Yamuna floodplains here and sought legal action against "land mafia" involved in these illegal constructions, according to officials.

The officials reiterated that no construction or change of land pattern is allowed on land notified by the Noida Authority.

"Any construction or change of land pattern is allowed only after permission from the authority," the officials said. PTI KIS

