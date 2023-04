New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): On the occassion of 'Rajya Sabha Day', Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday appealed all MPs to engage in informed and meaningful debates and deliberation for the progress of the nation.

Reminding on this day in 1952 the Rajya Sabha was constituted, Dhankhar noted the importance of the Council of States and asserted that "the House should be a platform for debate, dialogue, deliberations and discussions, and called for its rightful role in Amrit Kaal."

"On this significant occasion, I appeal to members of the Upper House to resolve to protect the dignity of the Rajya Sabha, and engage in informed, meaningful debates and deliberations for the greater progress of the nation in Amrit Kaal," Dhankhar appealed.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman's message to all MPs came as the House has been facing adjournments everyday since the second leg of the Budget session started on March 13.

Dhankhar said that the 'Council of States' as defined in our Constitution plays a critical role in our polity.

Upholding the federal principle of our democracy, the Chairman said, the Rajya Sabha contributes towards welfare of the people by voicing their concerns and acting as a platform for erudite discussions.

"The terms 'Upper House' or 'House of Elders' though not part of official glossary, amply reflect uniquely significant importance of this institution.

"Nation justifiably expects us to lead by example in secting, sublime Parliamentary traditions worth emulating by all others. The House should be a platform for debate, dialogue, deliberations and discussions, and not a theatre of disruptions and disturbances," Dhankhar added. (ANI)

