India News | Enough Evidence in Rape Case Against Bishop Franco Mulakkal: Vijayan Govt Tells Kerala HC

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:29 PM IST
Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 17 (ANI): The state government informed the Kerala High Court that enough evidence exists to continue the case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal for allegedly raping a senior nun in a convent in Kottayam district.

In addition, the nun's statement and statements were given by four others also support the case, the government submitted.

The Court was considering a petition filed by the Bishop questioning the decision of a session's court at Kottayam declining to discharge him from the case.

The bishop has contended at the High Court that the statements of the witnesses are contradictory and that there is not enough material to allow the continuation of the case against him.

The prosecution has told the High Court that ''police filed a report after being convinced about the circumstances warranting continuation of the case. Secret statements of the nun and the four other witnesses were recorded before a magistrate. Prima facie, the case against the bishop is sustainable. The present petition by the bishop is an attempt to delay the case.''

The court will hear the case in detail on June 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

