Surat, Jul 15 (PTI) Enough hospital beds are available for coronavirus patients in Surat which has been recording highest daily spike in cases among districts in Gujarat over the last few days, local authorities assured on Wednesday.

A new 1,000-bed facility would get ready by July 20 and another 800-bed facility would be up and running by August 15, said a senior official.

Around 2,800 COVID-19 cases have been detected among diamond and textile workers alone, but the number of new cases is now stabilising in this group and even decreasing, the city administration claimed.

"We have a total of 2,374 beds available here and as of today 1,580 patients have been hospitalised...Around 770 beds are available across government hospitals and 40 private hospitals requisitioned for the treatment of coronavirus patients," said Milind Torawne, in-charge of COVID-19 response in Surat.

Mahendra Patel, special officer for Surat, said that by July 20, a 1,000-bed facility at Stemcell Hospital, equipped with oxygen supply and ICUs, will be functional.

"By August 15, an 800-bed hospital at Kidney Hospital will become functional," he added.

Chief Minister VIjay Rupani had recently announced that two new 1,800-bed facilities for coronavirus patients will be set up in Surat.

Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said surveillance and treatment of patients using mobile vans in localities where diamond and textile workers live have yielded results.

"1,500 cases were found in diamond units and 1,300 in textiles units. Cases from diamond units have decreased due to closure of units. The number of cases has stabilised. But since the units were affected, areas where diamond workers live have high rate of infection," he said.

On Tuesday, Surat district reported 291 coronavirus cases, the highest in the state, raising the total in the district to 8,950. Death toll stands at 350.

Though Ahmedabad district has recorded the highest number of cases in Gujarat, Surat is now reporting the highest daily spike.

