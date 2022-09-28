Srinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday appealed to the administration to ensure hassle-free movement of fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

"We appeal to the government to ensure free movement of trucks. The government should ensure a mechanism so that the movement of the trucks goes on smoothly for the whole season," KCCI president Sheikh Aashiq told reporters here.

Aashiq said the economy of the Kashmir Valley will continue to suffer till the highway issue is resolved.

"We had raised this demand with the Parliamentary delegation (which visited J-K last year) that the national highway is an issue and until and unless it is not resolved, our economy will continue to suffer," he said.

Fruit growers in Kashmir on Monday held a demonstration here against the alleged stopping of apple-laden trucks by authorities at various places along the national highway en route to terminal markets in the country.

The J-K administration has dismissed the allegations, saying the trucks were halted due to natural causes.

