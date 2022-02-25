Chandigarh [India], February 25 (ANI): Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Punjabi students, stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's military operations.

According to the official statement, Badal also shared a list of 33 students from Punjab who are studying in various colleges in Ukraine. She stated that there is a probability of more Punjabis being abandoned in Ukraine besides people from other States in the country.

Also Read | Anish Abbasi Gets Appointed as Secretary of BJP Delhi Minority Morcha.

The Lok Sabha MP also said that a concerted effort needed to be taken through the Indian embassy in Ukraine to ensure the safety of the students and Indian nationals there.

She also said, "Simultaneously it should be explored as to how all Indians could be evacuated from Ukraine by road due to halt of flights."

Also Read | Clubhouse Rolls Out In-Room Chat Feature on iOS & Android.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)