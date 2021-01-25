Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress leaders on Monday said the entire country and the party is with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said it will be a historic day when farmers take out the tractor parades in the national capital on Tuesday. The Congress stands united with farmers, Dotasra said.

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the entire country is with the farmers which are "disappointed due to an autocratic government at the Centre".

"Tomorrow will be a historic day for the self-respect of farmers. It will be a day of raising voice for the victory of farmers. The whole world will see how shameless the government is at the Centre. It is taking vote from the poor and farmers and kicking them on their stomach today," Dotasra told reporters here.

"Thousands of farmers from Rajasthan have also left for Delhi with tractor trolley. The Congress stands with the farmer. Tomorrow will be a historic day, a day for demonstrating power of farmers," he said.

Khachariyawas said the Centre has lost trust among people and there is a need to hold mid-term election.

BJP president Satish Poonia said, "The Centre is holding talks with the farmers. Congress' proposed tractor rally is a political hypocrisy."

He said the government is continuously holding dialogue with the farmers. "The Congress had ample time of 50 years to solve problems of the farmers but they always misled them and is now finding opportunity to do politics," Poonia said.

