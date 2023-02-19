Erode East, February 19: Political parties have started campaigning on Erode East roads ahead of the February 27 bye-election in the assembly constituency. Since the bye-election date was announced for Erode East, the constituency is in Thiruvizla mode. Political parties captured their places with their flags on the every nook and the corner of the roads.

All the lodges in Erode got full with political top to bottom level leaders halted for campaigning. To check cash supply, vehicle checkups are in full swing by setting up various check posts. Different troops of the CISF, RPSF and ITBP are conducting vehicle checks and guarding strong rooms. Tamil Nadu Special Force units are also involved in patrolling and security in Erode East. With State Police, a total of 400 parliamentary personnel are on election duty in erode east. Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

Though 77 candidates are contesting, DMK alliance Congress Candidate EVKS Elangovan and BJP alliance AIADMK candidate Thennarasu are seen as in a tight fight. Besides this Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Vijayakanth's DMDK would play a small role in this election. Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023: Congress Will Field Its Candidate for Bypoll in Tamil Nadu, Says KS Alagiri.

BJP State President Annamalai is to campaign for the AIADMK candidate and Kamal Hassan is to campaign for the DMK-Congress alliance candidate on Sunday. DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth is also to campaign on the same day.

According to the officials, there are 238 polling stations in the constituency and 77 candidates are contesting the election. Five voting machines shall be installed in each polling booth.

While speaking with ANI about the arrangements made for the bye-election, Erode East Returning Officer and Erode Corporation Commissioner Sivakumar said, "We are making all arrangements to conduct elections in a good way".

During the campaign, AIADMK's main slogan is the rise of milk prices, power bills, increase in property and water taxes. Whereas DMK campaigned with allegations of corruption during the AIADMK government.

