Shivamogga (Karnataka), Apr 11 (PTI) Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and rebel BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Thursday said he would file his nomination for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat tomorrow.

Eshwarappa asserted he would file his nomination in the wake of speculation that he would back off from contesting the polls and said a large number of people would turn up.

"Tomorrow, a large number of people from across the constituency will come as I will be filing my nomination papers. I was not sure that I will get such an overwhelming response during my election campaign," the veteran leader said.

He claimed people were backing him because they were realising that the dream of a 'Hindutva' supporter winning the election is going to be fulfilled.

Several Hindutva activists have come out in his support across the eight assembly segments under Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, he added.

Hitting out at those spreading rumours that he would back off, the former DCM said, "I am seeing that false information is being spread out of fear of defeat. I don't know why they are indulging in such activities. I have said in all the languages I know that I am not going to withdraw. My well-wishers have also said I should not give up."

Eshwarappa rebelled against the party after BJP denied his son K E Kantesh a ticket from Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

He held former Chief Minister and BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and his two sons B Y Raghavendra and B Y Vijayendra responsible for his son not being given a chance to contest.

Raghavendra is the BJP candidate from Shivamogga and Vijayendra is the party's state unit president and Shikaripura MLA.

The rebel leader said BJP is in the control of 'father and sons' in Karnataka and if the party wishes to fight dynastic politics, it should start from the state.

Eshwarappa is campaigning extensively in Shivamogga and is using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture throughout it.

Fearing that the BJP candidate may object to the use of Modi's photograph, he even filed a caveat in court.

On using Prime Minister Modi's photograph in the election campaign, Eshwarappa said Modi is in his heart, which no one can take away.

"Modi is in my heart because he is my role model, I will use his picture. Let the court decide on using Modi's photograph in the campaign," he added.

He challenged Yediyurappa not to use Modi's photo during his son's election campaign.

"Let Yediyurappa put his photograph in the middle and picture of his sons on either side and seek votes. We will see how many votes he will get. Yediyurappa had once quit BJP and formed Karnataka Janata Paksha (in 2012). All that he got was six seats," Eshwarappa said.

