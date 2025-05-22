Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power, the security forces have been fighting "strongly" against Naxalism.

He further asserted that the government has requested the Naxals to cast aside violence and come back to mainstream life. They will be given justice and the government will do their rehabilitation.

He further added that Naxals have begun to surrender in large numbers and the operation which was conducted recently has been the biggest so far.

"Ever since we came to power, our jawans have been fighting Naxalism very strongly. Operations are taking place continuously and we have been achieving success. We have also urged them (Naxals) to cast aside violence, bullets and bombs, and join mainstream. They would be given justice and Government will rehabilitate them. The result is before us, Naxals are surrendering in large numbers...The operation that was going on for three days, we think that this is the biggest operation so far. Their Head, who is called General Secretary - Basava Raju was killed by our jawans. His death is a huge blow to Naxalism, it has broken their back. This is a major success. We thank our DRG jawans and salute their valour", he said.

Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to ending Naxalism by March 31, 2026, as pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have pledged to bring an end to naxalism by 31 March 2026... An operation is currently underway in the Narayanpur-Abujmarh area. 27 naxals have been killed. Many of those killed have a bounty on them. One big name, a General Secretary, Basava Raju Rao, has also been killed by our jawans." (ANI)

