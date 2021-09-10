Jammu, Sept 9 (PTI) Samba of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a major milestone by administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to every adult in the district, an official said on Thursday.

With this, Samba has become has the first district in the union territory to achieve the milestone, Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta.

Gupta said till now 3,20,780 doses of the vaccine have been administered, of which 2,43,013 people received their first dose.

The DC hailed efforts of frontline workers for putting relentless efforts for the achievement.

“We have established a covid control room in the district and calling people a day in advance before their vaccination is due. Today, we held special sessions to administer the second dose to teachers, students, pregnant and lactating mothers across the district,” the DC said.

