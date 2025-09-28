Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a media interaction at the BJP state office on the "Self-Reliant India -- Swadeshi Pledge: Every Home Swadeshi, Every Household Swadeshi" program, spoke about the significance of swadeshi.

According to a CMO, CM Dhami emphasised that swadeshi is not just a slogan, but the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India. It is a way of life rooted in our ancient, eternal culture.

As per the release, CM Dhami stated that the campaign will strengthen the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve a self-reliant India by 2047. The pledge of swadeshi also reflects respect for our farmers, artisans, small traders, and entrepreneurs.

Swadeshi is not merely a means for economic strength; it is a symbol of love and dedication to our motherland. By embracing swadeshi, we connect not only to our land but also strengthen our economy.

The Chief Minister highlighted the historical significance of the Swadeshi movement in energising the freedom struggle. Leaders like Lokmanya Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, and Maharshi Aurobindo demonstrated that swadeshi was the foundation of nation-building. Post-independence, figures such as Dattopant Thengadi and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya carried forward an economy based on swadeshi principles.

He further mentioned that on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, announcing a revision in GST rates that came into effect from Navratri on September 22. This move has benefited both traders and the common people. The Chief Minister stated that he has personally interacted with traders and consumers across various locations to understand the benefits, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi has championed self-reliance through initiatives such as "Vocal for Local" and "Make in India."

CM Dhami stated that today, swadeshi extends beyond khadi and traditional lamps. It encompasses modern technologies such as the BrahMos missile, Tejas aircraft, semiconductors, Digital India, and UPI. Its impact was evident in Operation Sindhur, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The COVID-19 crisis further showcased India's indigenous capabilities, with PPE kits and vaccines now being produced domestically rather than imported.

He highlighted initiatives in Uttarakhand, such as the establishment of the umbrella brand "House of Himalayas" to market local products, which maintains high quality despite limited resources. The "One District, One Product" scheme is also supporting grassroots efforts. Farmers and cultivators are playing a vital role in the journey toward a self-reliant India by producing honey, mandua, jhangora, ragi, spices, and medicinal plants.

The Chief Minister emphasised the promotion of self-employment and small industries in rural areas, as well as encouraging youth to adopt swadeshi entrepreneurship through startups and digital platforms. Under the "Every Home Swadeshi" campaign, awareness will be generated throughout Uttarakhand. He urged the people of Uttarakhand and all citizens of India to prioritise swadeshi products during Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and weddings when purchasing everyday items.

CM Dhami concluded by stating that to realise the vision of a self-reliant and developed India, we must adopt swadeshi and ensure that most of the products we use are locally made. These collective efforts will guide us toward achieving a self-reliant India.

He added that the time has come for everyone to wholeheartedly embrace and internalise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Make in India, Make for the World." (ANI)

