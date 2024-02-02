Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) A day after Congress MLA Rajinder Rana wrote to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on providing jobs to unemployed youngsters and also posted the letter on Facebook, an official on Friday said every legislator can put his suggestions in writing to the chief minister.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister's Principal Media Advisor, Naresh Chauhan, said the party organisation and the government are working on the same lines to contest the upcoming general election effectively and added that "small things keep happening in a big family".

Also Read | Judge Acquits Greta Thunberg After London Climate Protest.

The letter was written at a time when state Congress chief Pratibha Singh has said there is discontent among the hardworking party workers as they have not been properly accommodated. Moreover, a few Congress legislators have not attended the MLA priority meetings on some pretext or the other.

Chauhan said a few MLAs have conveyed their priorities in writing to the chief minister and there is no reason for an uproar over Rana's letter. He slammed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "making a mountain out of a molehill".

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Man Burns Wife for Stopping Him from Drinking Alcohol in Dabri.

Chauhan also asserted that the Congress government in the hill state recognises and respects the party workers.

In his letter to Sukhu, Rana, a two-time MLA from Sujanpur, has said "we had promised to provide employment to one lakh youngsters every year and the youth of the state are eagerly waiting for the fulfilment of that promise".

Rana, who had defeated former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal of the BJP in the 2017 state Assembly polls, was re-elected in 2022 after he defeated Ranjit Singh of the saffron party.

In his letter to the chief minister, Rana said scores of youngsters, who had appeared in various examinations, are feeling restless and impatient as the results have been delayed after the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) was scrapped following a paper-leak incident.

The Congress leader had also raised the voice of about 5,000 youngsters struggling to get jobs on compassionate grounds in various departments.

In September 2023, he had shot off a letter to the chief minister demanding jobs for unemployed youngsters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)