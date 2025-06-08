Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) June 8 (ANI): District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Visakhapatnam, has called upon every officer to work with full responsibility and make the 11th International Yoga Day, to be held on June 21, a success, said a statement from the District Information Public Relations Officer, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday.

A coordination meeting was held with officers of various departments at the District Collectorate Conference Hall on Sunday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, this Yoga Day will represent the entire country and it should be organized at the highest level in Visakhapatnam district.

About 5 lakh people will participate in this program, and yoga performances will be organised at RK Beach, Kalimata Temple, Bhimili Beach, and other stadiums. Accordingly, all departments were instructed to work in coordination and reflect experience in the arrangements.

The Collector explained the entire area where the program will be held to the officials through a PowerPoint presentation. After taking people to the compartment areas by buses, he said that the buses should be moved to the parking areas without causing any inconvenience to the people. Similarly, after the program, the people should be taken safely to their respective places.

The Collector clarified that better facilities should be provided to the people and the chief guests participating in the program without any inconvenience. He said they should focus on advanced arrangements for electricity, parking, transportation, medical care, etc.

Since large numbers of people from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Anakapalle districts are expected to attend this yoga program, he instructed the RTC officials to keep the buses ready and in good condition.

The Medical and Health Department was advised to keep all types of medical equipment ready. After the main program, Surya Namaskar will be performed with the students of the Alluri Seetharamaraju district. The Collector called upon the officials of all departments to coordinate and make efforts to make this program reach the Guinness World Record level.

Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, VMRDA Commissioner Vishwanathan, DRO Bhavani Shankar, RDOs and district officers of various departments participated in this meeting. (ANI)

