Parvathipuram Manyam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] July 20 (ANI): As part of the "Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra" program, a grand Swachh Diwas event was held on Saturday at Pedabondapalli village in Parvathipuram Manyam district. Participating in the event, District Special Officer Dr. Narayana Bharat Gupta called upon every citizen to take part in creating a plastic-free society.

During the program, Dr. Gupta, along with local MLA Bonela Vijayachandra and District Collector A. Shyam Prasad, distributed two types of dustbins to households in the village to encourage segregation of waste.

Prior to this, they visited the village's waste-to-wealth production centre and a cloth bag sales centre established by the DRDA, and inquired about their operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gupta said that these dustbins were distributed to enable the separation of wet and dry waste. He expressed confidence that such segregation and proper handover to sanitation workers would benefit the village, district, and state. He warned against indiscriminate dumping of garbage in the open, as it harms the environment. He emphasised that everyone must maintain both personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness. He urged the public to move toward a plastic-free society by adopting alternatives to plastic.

District Collector A. Shyam Prasad stated that neighbouring states are already using cloth bags, and similarly, the district must bid farewell to plastic and adopt eco-friendly alternatives. He added that cleanliness in the surroundings ensures environmental health, leading to a healthier society. He called on everyone to become aware of sanitation and plastic ban efforts and participate in creating a plastic-free community.

MLA Bonela Vijayachandra said that in the past, people enjoyed better health, but due to increasing use of plastic and declining cleanliness in recent times, health issues are on the rise. He said the Chief Minister has been giving top priority to public health and environmental cleanliness. He urged everyone to contribute to making the village a plastic-free model by adopting alternatives to plastic and maintaining a clean environment.

On this occasion, the Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra pledge was taken by the villagers. Sanitation workers were honoured with shawls and mementoes. Cloth bags were distributed to the public to promote their use as an alternative to plastic.

The event was attended by ITDA Project Officer Ashutosh Srivastava, District Panchayat Officer T. Kondala Rao, DRDA Program Director M. Sudharani, as well as other officials and local villagers. (ANI)

