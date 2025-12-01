New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (RV) MP and Union Chirag Paswan on Monday called on the Opposition parties to ensure a productive session of Parliament, highlighting the problems the first-time MPs might face if this winter session becomes a "washout" like the last monsoon session.

"Over a singular issue of SIR, the opposition washed out an entire session of the Parliament. Similar things are expected this time as well, seeing the statements being made by opposition leaders. Such things affect first-time MPs, who really want to work for their constituencies and want to raise issues on the floor of the house," Paswan told ANI after the adjournment of Lok Sabha.

Expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern over sloganeering in the house, Paswan added, "Prime Minister's concern is legitimate because we have just these 5 years to work for my people and country. But when that opportunity is taken from you, it is a matter of concern. A healthy Parliament session is everyone's responsibility."

He said that while the government is ready to discuss the issues, it is on the Opposition parties to ensure the functioning of the House.

"The government is ready to discuss every issue the opposition raises. At the same time, it is the responsibility of the opposition to maintain decorum and let the House function," he added.

The first day of the Winter Session of Parliament witnessed an early adjournment as the Lok Sabha was suspended till 2 PM, just 15 minutes after the proceedings commenced at 12 noon. Amid repeated sloganeering and protests by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on electoral rolls across the country.

The Speaker called on Members of Parliament to maintain decorum in the House, assuring that he is ready to discuss the issues raised by the Opposition while emphasising that the Question Hour should be allowed to proceed. Despite repeated warnings from the Speaker, Opposition MPs continued their protests and sloganeering. (ANI)

