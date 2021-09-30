Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political tussle in the Punjab unit of the Congress party, state Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday ensured that all the issues within the party will be resolved soon.

"Everything is going to get fine in Punjab. All the issues within the party will be resolved," stated Warring.

Hinting that the party intends to retain Sidhu as the state Congress chief, the minister said, "We are like a family. If Sidhu Ji has said something in anger, then it does not matter. He is our party president and his resignation has not been accepted yet."

"Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Ji and Sidhu Ji have to work together in Punjab and whatever decision is taken by the leadership will be welcomed," he added.

Warring further said that if Sidhu has some issues, they will be addressed by the party.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

Sidhu, reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab, was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23 following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts delivering.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointed Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of then Chief Minister. (ANI)

