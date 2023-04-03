Faridabad (Hry), Apr 3 (PTI) The Haryana Right to Service Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 60,000 on a former mining officer of Faridabad in Haryana for delaying cases inordinately, an official said on Monday.

The secretary of the commission informed that in a few cases, the delay in the delivery of a mineral dealer's licence, a notified service under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014, was evident according to the observations recorded in the monthly performance reports of the mines and geology department for February and March, 2022.

Also Read | MoS @AjaybhattBJP4UK Informs About the Number of Girl Students Studying in Sainik School … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission called for an inquiry and issued a suo-motu (on its own) notice to the director of the department to share the status reports on these cases.

The official said a mineral dealer's licence should be delivered to the applicant within 45 working days. However, in certain cases, the applications were found pending for more than a year.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Gets Bail in 2019 Defamation Case, Says This Is a Fight Against 'Mitrkaal' To Save Democracy and Truth.

He further said three such cases were found pending with Balram Singh, who was the mining officer, Faridabad till February, for more than a year despite show-cause notices issued to him.

The inquiry revealed that the lapse on Singh's part was highly inordinate. The allegations were ratified by the director of the mines and geology department as well.

The secretary said considering all the facts, the commission decided to impose a penalty of Rs 60,000 (Rs 20,000 each in the three cases) on Singh.

The commission has also expressed its extreme displeasure at the supervisory role being played by the mines and geology department headquarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)