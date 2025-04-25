Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) A plaque commemorating former prime minister Manmohan Singh was unveiled at the Panjab University here on Friday.

His daughter Daman Singh, an author, did the unveiling of the plaque installed at the Dr Manmohan Singh Hall, Arts Block 3 of the varsity.

Also Read | Shivpuri: Unidentified Heavy Metallic Object From Sky Falls on House in Madhya Pradesh, Police Summons Airforce Experts (Watch Video).

Dr Singh, who died last December at the age of 92, was a distinguished alumnus of the PU.

According to a release, the ceremony was held in the presence of the university's Vice Chancellor Professor Renu Vig and Raghav, a grandson of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q4 Profit: Reliance Retail Venture Limited Reports 29% Rise in Net Profit to INR 3,545 Crore; FY25 Gross Revenue Hits INR 3.30 Lakh Crore.

Daman Singh delivered the Panjab University Colloquium Lecture on 'Dr. Manmohan Singh: The Quintessential Scholar,' during which she reflected on the journey of the former PM as a young, promising student and as a faculty member at Panjab University.

She remembered how his father used to say that the time spent on the PU campus was one of the best times of his life.

Daman Singh referred to Manmohan Singh's modest upbringing in Gah, a village in present-day Pakistan, before the partition uprooted his family.

Despite economic hardships, Dr Singh's relentless pursuit of education led him to Cambridge and later Oxford, where he honed his skills as an economist, and eventually rose from academia to policy making.

Daman Singh emphasised the importance of several scholarships that helped Dr Singh stay afloat in the initial days of his long academic career.

The PU statement said, "Daman Singh shared personal anecdotes and cherished memories, offering a heartfelt glimpse into the private world of one of India's most respected statesmen."

"The public lecture provided a rare and intimate perspective on Dr Singh's life, legacy, and values," it added.

Later in the evening, Daman Singh and Raghav visited the Department of Economics, the alma mater of Dr Manmohan Singh, to interact with faculty members, research scholars and students.

She spent a considerable amount of time in Dr Singh's official room, which displayed several of his books and photographs.

More than six years ago, Dr Singh during his visit to the same department waxed nostalgic and termed his days at PU as the happiest period of his life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)