New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda in Delhi. Amarinder Singh will join the BJP today.

Seven former MLAs and one former MP will also join the BJP along with Amarinder Singh.

"Amarinder Singh is also likely to merge his PLC party with the BJP," Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said on Friday.

Amarinder made the announcement of joining the BJP after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12 in Delhi.

"Had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Discussed various issues pertaining to National security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab," Singh had tweeted.

In September last year, Amarinder Singh had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and floated his PLC and then made an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally. (ANI)

