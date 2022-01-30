Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh minister Rangnath Mishra joined the BJP here on Saturday.

Mishra was the secondary education minister from 2007-2012 in the BSP government headed by Mayawati.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Manish Rawat also joined the BJP, the saffron party said.

It said Rawat joined the party for reposing faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje was present on this occasion.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed the leaders into the party fold.

