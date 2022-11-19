New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally for another five days.

Both were presented in court on Saturday after the 5-day ED remand was over.

Also Read | Shraddha Walker Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Aftab Ameen Poonawalla Walking With Bag (Watch Video).

Earlier on November 14, both the accused in the case were granted bail in a CBI case related to the Excise case. Both accused were earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and were lodged in Tihar Jail. ED arrested them and took them into custody.

Nair was arrested on September 27 by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged role in irregularities pertaining to Delhi government's excise policy. An FIR was lodged after LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Alibag Woman Duped of Rs 1.12 Crore by Fraudsters on Pretext of Gift From UK; Case Registered.

The CBI has alleged that Nair was involved in meeting the other co-accused and liquor manufacturers as well as distributors at various hotels in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for arranging "ill-gotten money through hawala operators".

The CBI investigation has also revealed that Boinpally was part of the meetings with the other accused persons in the case, including liquor businessmen, in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.The central agency had told a court that Boinpally was part of the conspiracy to launder money along with another accused, liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, who is already arrested and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Now, ED will question both Nair and Bonipally in the case. The agency's action came days after it arrested two businessmen among Pharma company head Sharath Chandra Reddy.

In October, the ED had raided nearly three dozen locations in Delhi and Punjab following the arrest of Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of Delhi's Jor Bagh-based liquor distributor Indospirit Group, in the case.

Among the accused in the case are Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

Other accused are Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales; director of Buddy Retail Amit Arora, and Dinesh Arora; authorised signatories of Mahadev Liquors Sunny Marwah, Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey.

The ED and the CBI have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

An alleged, the Excise Department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19.

This allegedly caused a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer, which has been instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)