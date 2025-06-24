Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti expressed strong support for Iran in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict while sharply criticising the role of the United States and Israel in the region. She called the ceasefire a welcome step and good news for the entire world.

"I would like to salute the people, the army and the government of Iran for the bravery they showed on the face of war and fought it, even after lacking weapons, army and a nuclear bomb," Mufti said. She mentioned that Iran's greatest weapon is "their faith and their willingness to sacrifice for their country."

Mehbooba noted that Iran's resilience had managed to "bring a country as great as America as well as Israel to their knees." She stated that "even though America did not expect this, this war has given Iran a leadership position among the Islamic nations."

While criticising the U.S role in the Israel-Iran war, she remarked, "There is not a single Islamic nation left that America has not destroyed. They targeted Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan, and then masked the destruction under terms like 'democracy' or 'regime change." She said, "America should take a lesson from this war," as their interference led to a loss of prestige.

Mehbooba also targeted U.S. President Donald Trump and stated, "The president of America is a big position, but since Trump has come to power, he has subverted and belittled that title." She further claimed, "He does not know what he is saying or going to do, and that is a red alert for the entire world."

Mufti also labelled Israel a "villain country" and condemned the blind eye the world has turned towards its actions in Palestine. She highlighted that America plays a role in every conflict, "whether directly or indirectly, as was the case between India and Pakistan as well."

Regarding the ceasefire, she said Iran conditioned it on Israel halting attacks on Iran's terms, and America had to involve Qatar to bring Iran to the table. She also praised Russia and China for supporting Iran when other Islamic nations did not.

Mehbooba also mentioned that India has shared long ties with Iran, but in a time of need, they adopted a completely different policy. Still, this ceasefire is great news and is completely welcome. (ANI)

