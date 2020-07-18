Bhubaneswar, Jul 18 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said the expansion of banking network will facilitate implementation of welfare programmes, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the social outreach initiatives have made Odisha a model state in the country in terms of financial inclusion of all sections of the society.

"The expansion of banking network in the state will be very helpful to our pro-people initiatives," Patnaik said while inaugurating eight new branches of HDFC Bank in the state through a video conference on Friday.

He said the inauguration of new branches in the present coronavirus crisis was a step-forward towards financial inclusion of the unbanked people.

The new branches- five in Khurda district and one each in Sundergarh, Sambalpur and Kendrapara - will generate over 100 jobs, a bank official said.

"I am happy that HDFC Bank has been expanding its branch network in semi-urban and rural areas of Odisha," Patnaik said.

He also hoped that the bank will extend its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for the benefit of the people of the state.

The state government will provide all necessary support in the opening of more branches and business correspondent points to cater to the unbanked population, he said.

The private lender has a network of 150 branches and 276 ATMs in the state. Over 60 per cent of these are in the semi-urban and rural areas, the bank official said.

The lender also plans to set up 73 additional business correspondent points in the state.

