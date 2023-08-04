Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Former Ramanathapuram MP Anwar Raja, who was expelled from the AIADMK in November 2021, rejoined the party in the presence of its general secretary K Palaniswami on Friday.

Raja, a critic of the BJP, had been labour minister from 2001 to 2006. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ramanathapuram constituency on AIADMK ticket in 2014.

He was expelled from the party for alleged "anti-party" work when he sought the re-introduction of V K Sasikala, a former confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, into the party.

