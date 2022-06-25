Gurugram, Jun 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday emphasised the importance of experience and training in life calling them "as necessary as being literate".

Khattar was speaking at a training programme organised at Gurugram mini secretariat.

He said that life is all about learning and we should try to learn throughout life, however, training and hard work are two essential ingredients which ensure growth.

The chief minister said that during the last 34 years of his life, spanning from 1980 to 2014, training has been an interesting subject for him.

"Knowledge gained from books is not sufficient and does not make one successful, however, training is necessary to get maximum output in minimum time with limited resources, adding that training is a continuous process," Khattar said.

He elaborated that a person who lives with the misconception that he knows everything misses out on opportunities to move ahead in life.

The chief minister said that there is no age for learning. Citing his own example, he said that he himself learned to operate a computer at the age of 40 and is happy to say that it has been useful today.

He elaborated that whenever he holds a meeting, the officers are well prepared as the officers are apprehensive that he would point out loopholes.

"Training has its worth, but it is important to have an open mind. If one has any doubt during the training then it should be definitely attended," Khattar said, adding that during training both the trainer and trainee get an opportunity to learn.

The programme was attended by deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner and SDM level officers from different districts of the state who participated in the training imparted by Commissioner, Gurugram Division, Rajeev Ranjan.

