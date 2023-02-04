New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Engaging all stakeholders instead of a siloed approach while developing integrated and comprehensive strategies focusing on palliative care and preventive lifestyle are the need of the hour in cancer care and management, according to experts.

At the fourth edition of the Cancer Summit 2023 on Friday, Dr G K Rath, the former head of the National Cancer Institute, said, "Some of the challenges encountered in obtaining services for cancer prevention and early detection might be resolved by equipping primary healthcare professionals with essential cancer knowledge, skills and information."

Titled "Uniting Voices and Taking Action", the summit, held on Friday on the eve of World Cancer Day, was organised by IHW Council and RAPID Global Cancer Alliance.

The focus was to deliberate on some of the challenges related to India's optimum cancer care and to enhance the present healthcare system.

World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4, aims to address the growing burden of cancer worldwide. This year's theme is "Close the Care Gap" which is centred on equity and accessibility.

Identifying models of healthcare that prioritize universal health coverage and protect cancer patients against incurring a financial burden holds the key to truly equitable and accessible cancer care, said noted Madan Gopal, senior consultant-Health, NITI Aayog.

These models will ensure that every patient, regardless of their ability to pay, can access the treatments they need and receive the best possible care, he said.

Kamal Narayan, CEO of IHW Council, who unveiled the recently launched RAPID Global Cancer Alliance platform, stated that the summit this year focused on the most crucial cancer aspects for a comprehensive discussion centred on equitable care delivery and collaboration.

"Through this event and our dedicated cancer platform, we hope to not only take forward our global cancer advocacy but also gather the top oncology specialists, patient activists, industry professionals and policymakers in these uncertain times, and work across sectors to optimise advances in cancer care delivery," Narayan said.

