India News | Experts Team Visit Quarantine Centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 6 (ANI): A team of top officials from Defence Ministry and Bhubaneswar Municipal Cooperation, AIIMS and Odisha government on Friday visited the quarantine centre to assess the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The team had a discussion with RWA members and active surveillance team, inspected home quarantine monitoring along with stickering.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Flash-Floods Triggered by Cloud Burst Damage Houses, Washes Away Vehicles in Poonch.

"Vishal Gagan, Joint Secretary (Coordination & Planning) & CAO, Govt of India, a team from Ministry of Defence along with Bhubaneswar Municipal Cooperation, Commissioner, Doctors from AIIMS & State Govt, officials of BMC visited the Quarantine Centre to assess the COVID19 situation in the city," Bhubaneswar Municipal Cooperation tweeted.

"The team had a discussion with RWA members and active surveillance team, inspected home quarantine monitoring along with stickering. Besides, the central team also attended the awareness programmes being carried out by COVID Sachetaks for people of the vulnerable section," BMC said in another tweet. (ANI)

Also Read | UN Report on Terrorism Reiterates What Pakistan PM Imran Khan Publicly ‘Confessed’: India’s MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)