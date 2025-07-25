Imphal, Jul 25 (PTI) Asserting that an extension of the President's Rule in Manipur will undermine the values of democracy, the Congress on Friday said the people of the state do not want it.

The Centre is set to extend the President's Rule in Manipur for another six months from August 13 and a notice for bringing a statutory resolution on it has been given to the Rajya Sabha, which has been admitted by the chair.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said it was a failure of the "double-engine" government that the President's Rule would be extended.

"It is not the people's wish that the President's Rule be extended for another six months. Extension of the President's Rule will undermine the values of democracy and the spirit of federalism," he told reporters.

"The extension will happen because there is no strong (BJP) leader in the state. It is the failure of the double-engine government. President's Rule is a temporary measure for the restoration of peace. However, its continued extension due to issues related to internal law and order is unprecedented," he added.

The Rajya Sabha is yet to take up the notice, which will be listed next week after time for discussing the same is allocated by the Business Advisory Committee.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, "Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation has given a notice of the following Resolution which has been admitted:- 'That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13 February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13 August, 2025'."

The BJP has been making efforts to form a new government in the state for months.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023 in the state.

