New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Extremely heavy rains will continue to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday morning, the IMD said in a special bulletin.

On Wednesday, incessant heavy rainfall and strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban train and bus services. Three high-capacity cranes deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Raigad district collapsed due to gusty winds in the afternoon, but there was no casualty, an official said.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked 2020 Launch Event LIVE News Updates: New Galaxy Note 20 Series & Galaxy Tab S7 Revealed.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Wind speed reached 70 kmph and gusted at 107 kmph between 5pm and 5.15 pm in Colaba.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | ED Summons Rhea Chakraborty in Connection With Actor's Death Case, Asks Her to Appear Before the Agency at Its Mumbai Office on August 7: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August,” the special bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)