Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged that there has been "increased interference" of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in the state police department.

"Even since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, there has been increased interference in the police department. This government has been interfering in the police force, which is a disciplined force. The police should be treated with respect. There have been objections about the recent police transfers as some police officials complained about downgrading of their posts or being sidelined," Fadnavis told reporters.

The former state chief minister claimed that several IPS officers met him and pointed out that protocols were breached in the recent transfers in the police force.

When asked about NCP minister Nawab Malik's objection to the IPS officers meeting Fadnavis, he said, "When I was chief minister, many IPS officers used to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar. I never objected to it."

He asserted that IPS officers keep meeting senior political leaders as per the tradition in the state.

"There is democracy in Maharashtra...It should not be treated like West Bengal," the Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Assembly said.

