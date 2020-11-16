Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday congratulated JD-U president Nitish Kumar after the latter took oath as Bihar's chief minister for the seventh time in two decades.

Fadnavis, BJP's in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar and his ministers in Patna earlier in the day, took to Twitter to hail the party leaders and deputy chief minister-designates Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from the BJP.

"Many congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar. I also congratulate #TarkishorePrasad, Smt #RenuDevi & all other who took oath as Ministers today. Wishing you & your entire team all the very best and successful tenure!" Fadnavis tweeted.

