Pune, Jun 11 (PTI) A court here on Thursday remanded in police custody till June 15 six persons arrested for allegedly trying to circulate fake currency.

In a joint operation on Wednesday, Pune Police and the Army's Intelligence Wing carried out raids in Viman Nagar area and seized fake Indian currency, mostly dummy bills of 'Children Bank of India', and US Dollars with face value of Rs 87 crore.

The accused were identified as Shaikh Alim Gulab Khan who is a serving Army personnel, Sunil Sarda, Ritesh Ratnakar, Tufail Ahmed Mohammad Ishaq Khan, Abdul Gani Khan and Abdul Rehman Abdul Ghani Khan.

"All were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till June 15," said senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan.

The investigators wanted to find out the source of the currency and a possible larger racket, police told the court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh said the accused targeted those having black money and duped them by handing over fake note bundles with real currency on the top.

"We also request people who have been cheated by such methods to come forward and share details," he said.

