Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has seized counterfeit medicines worth Rs 30.77 crore over the past one year as part of a statewide crackdown on the illegal drug trade, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

The department carried out 1,039 raids across the state and collected 13,848 samples during this period. Based on findings, licences of 1,166 drug dealers were cancelled and 68 people were arrested, the statement said.

Major operations were conducted in Lucknow, Agra and Ghaziabad, where apart from counterfeit drugs, authorities also seized oxytocin injections, narcotic substances and fake cosmetic products.

The department inspected 463 drug manufacturing units, 647 blood banks and 10,462 retail drug establishments over the year. Laboratory tests confirmed 96 samples as fake and 497 as substandard, prompting further action, it said.

In Lucknow, several important raids were carried out with the help of the Special Task Force (STF), targeting counterfeit drugs and oxytocin.

In Agra, fake medicines worth Rs 1.36 crore were seized on November 5, 2024. In Ghaziabad, narcotics valued at Rs 90 lakh were recovered on February 6, 2025.

Counterfeit cosmetic products worth Rs 50 lakh were also seized in Bareilly in April 2025.

Investigations are underway into 14 samples suspected of containing adulterated allopathic medicines disguised as Ayurvedic products.

Officials said the crackdown is part of an intensified effort to safeguard public health and dismantle illegal drug networks in the state.

