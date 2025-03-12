Morigaon, Mar 12 (PTI) Five people, including three youths from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for possessing fake gold in Assam's Morigaon district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on Tuesday night and arrested the three UP youths, who were allegedly involved in the fake gold business, along with two local men, Morigaon additional SP Samiran Baishya said.

Police seized Rs 49,000 in cash, 2.283 kg of fake gold, and other items from the trio.

Following their interrogation, two other persons were arrested from Amlapatty area here.

The arrested persons were identified as Vishal Kumar, Ajay Kumar and Balvinder Singh from Uttar Pradesh and locals Abu Hanif and Pinku Kotoki.

Baishya said they had received information regarding a fake gold racket in the district and further investigations were on.

