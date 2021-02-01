Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Mumbai Police have busted an inter-state gang which prima facie duped several people to the tune of lakhs under the pretext of helping them get jobs and arrested eight persons, including a Nigerian, an official said on Monday.

Police stumbled upon the activities of the gang after two persons started running after seeing a constable in suburban Goregaon, he said.

The duo was taken into custody and their interrogation revealed the racket, the official said.

He said the cash collected from the victims was deposited in the bank account of the Nigerian, identified as Repuli Chiku Ochebu Jude (47), who has been staying in Mumbai.

Three of the eight accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

A court remanded the eight accused in police custody till February 4, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)