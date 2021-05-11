Agra, May 11 (PTI) A fake sanitiser manufacturing unit was busted here and two people running it were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

A joint team of COVID anti-black marketing squad and SWAT team raided the factory in Katra Wazir Khan area of the Itmad-ud-Daulah locality and seized 2,500 litres of fake sanitiser, they said.

Police also confiscated cleaning products like hand wash, toilet cleaner, dish wash, glass cleaner and floor cleaner from the factory.

Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Botre Rohan Pramod said a complaint regarding the factory was received on the helpline number generated to control the black marketing of the COVID drugs, oxygen cylinders and other items.

