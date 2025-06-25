Prayagraj, Jun 25 (PTI) On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya targeted the opposition Samajwadi Party, calling its chief Akhilesh Yadav and his allies "fake socialists" who have now aligned with the very party -- the Congress -- that imposed the Emergency.

Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House here, Maurya said, during the Emergency, the true socialists fought to protect democracy. He said leaders like Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, George Fernandes, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Lalu Prasad were part of the resistance against Congress.

"But today, fake socialists like Akhilesh Yadav and his allies are sitting in the lap of the Congress, the party that imposed the Emergency," Maurya said.

"Whoever aligns with the Congress becomes like the Congress. Anyone who stands with the party that killed democracy and imposed the Emergency must be seen as no different from it," he added.

Maurya asserted that although the Constitution provides for the declaration of an Emergency in times of national crisis, the 1975 Emergency was imposed not due to any threat to the country but to protect the Gandhi family's power.

"The Allahabad High Court had invalidated Indira Gandhi's election. The audacity of the judiciary at that time was unthinkable for Congress, which viewed India as synonymous with Indira Gandhi and its own party," he said.

He described the Emergency as an outcome of the Congress' arrogance and misuse of power.

"It is now time for a Congress-free India and a Samajwadi Party-free Uttar Pradesh. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, SP allied with the very murderers of the Constitution and misled the public by waving (copies of) the Constitution," Maurya alleged.

He claimed that the opposition's campaign to "save the Constitution" was in fact an effort to reinstall Congress in power.

"But the people of this country have given a clear mandate to the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term at the Centre," he said.

Maurya concluded by saying the government is observing Emergency Day and honouring the democratic warriors who fought to safeguard India's democracy.

