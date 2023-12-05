New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. (IMCL) on Tuesday refuted the "absolutely false" allegations of its involvement in a "cash for kidney" racket illegal purchases of kidneys from impoverished people in Myanmar for rich patients of that country as reported recently in a news daily in the United Kingdom.

IMCL is part of the Apollo Hospitals, one of the country's largest hospital group.

As per a report dated December 3, London-based The Telegraph newspaper alleged that "desperate young villagers from Myanmar" are being "enticed to sell their organs for profit." As per the news report, people "are being flown" to the hospital in Delhi and "paid to donate their kidneys to rich Burmese patients."

Responding to the claims, an IMCL spokesperson said, "The allegations made in the recent international media against IMCL are absolutely false, ill-informed and misleading. All the facts were shared in detail with the concerned journalist."

"To be clear, IMCL complies with every legal and ethical requirement for transplant procedures, including all guidelines laid down by the government as well as our own extensive internal processes that exceed compliance requirements," the spokesperson said.

The company spokesperson further said that IMCL requires every donor to provide 'Form 21', notarized by the appropriate ministry in their country.

"This form is a certification from the foreign government that the donor and recipient are indeed related. The government-appointed transplant authorization committee at IMCL reviews documents for each case, including this certification and interviews the donor and the recipient. It further re-validates the documents with the concerned embassy of the country. The patients and donors undergo several medical tests, including genetic testing," the spokespersn said.

"These and many more steps far exceed any compliance requirements for a transplant procedure and ensure that donor and recipient are indeed related as per applicable laws. IMCL remains committed to the highest standards of ethics and to delivering on our mission to bring the best healthcare to all," the IMCL spokesperson said.

Under India's Transplantation of Human Organs Act, close relatives like spouses, siblings, parents, and grandchildren can donate organs. Except in cases of humanitarian causes permitted by the Act, donations from strangers are restricted. (ANI)

