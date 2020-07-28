Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Six armed robbers barged into a house here and stole cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Kavi Nagar Police Station area, they said.

The robbers held the family hostage and committed the crime. They also held an 8-year-old child at gunpoint, SP (City) Maneesh Mishra said.

The house owner, Bhopal Sharma, alleged that a relative may be behind the act.

An FIR has been registered in the case on the complaint of Sharma, police said.

