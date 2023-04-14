Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) The deadlock between the family members of a Dalit man, who was beaten to death, and police and administration in Rajasthan's Barmer district continued for the third consecutive day on Friday with his kin refusing to take the body.

The family members are demanding a compensation and government job to one member along with the arrest of all the accused involved in the murder.

Kojaram Meghwal (40), a resident of Asadi village, was beaten to death with sticks over an old enmity on Wednesday.

His family members have lodged an FIR at the Girab police station against 16 people.

Members of the Dalit community held a demonstration in Barmer against the incident. The family members are not ready to take the body and are sitting on a dharna in front of the mortuary of the district hospital.

Police said efforts are being made to pacify the family members. A case against 16 named accused has been registered and three of them have already been apprehended and were being interrogated, the police added.

