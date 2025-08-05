New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): A solemn ceremony was held at Dharamshala on Tuesday to commemorate the 60th death anniversary of Captain Chander Narain Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), a valiant officer of 2nd Battalion, The Garhwal Rifles, who had laid down his life in the highest traditions of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan War of 1965, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

The family of Braveheart presented his gallantry and other service medals to the Garhwal Rifles Regiment as a tribute to his enduring legacy.

In a moving gesture, Sukhdev Singh, brother of the late officer, handed over the MVC and other service medals to the Regiment. Lieutenant General DS Rana, Colonel of The Garhwal Rifles & Garhwal Scouts and Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), received the medals on behalf of the Regiment. The ceremony was attended by military personnel, along with veterans and serving personnel of the Regiment.

In his address, Lt Gen DS Rana paid rich tributes to Captain Chander Narain Singh, describing him as a true symbol of bravery, leadership and patriotism. He expressed deep gratitude to the family for entrusting the Regiment with his medals. He affirmed that the legacy of the officer would continue to inspire future generations of Indian soldiers.

Captain Chander Narain Singh was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest wartime gallantry award, for his exceptional bravery and leadership during the India-Pakistan War of 1965. Born on 7th July 1939 in Shikarpur, Garhwal (Uttar Pradesh), he was attached to Headquarters 120 Infantry Brigade when, on 5th August 1965, reports emerged of over 100 enemy infiltrators in the Brigade's Area of Responsibility.

Tasked with verifying the threat, he led a patrol to a high-altitude region at 4,000 feet. While flushing the area, his team came under heavy enemy fire and grenade attacks. Undeterred and despite being outnumbered, he chose to launch a night assault, during which his small team neutralised six enemy soldiers and injured several others, forcing the rest to retreat.

Even after being hit in the head by enemy fire during a counterattack, Captain Singh continued to lead and refused evacuation, ultimately laying down his life in the line of duty.

For his unmatched courage, valour and unwavering commitment to the mission, Captain Chander Narain Singh was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest wartime gallantry award.

The medals presented by the family members of the Braveheart will be preserved and displayed at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Museum in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. The medals will act as a lasting tribute to Captain Singh's heroism and a reminder of the selfless service of personnel from the Indian Army.

Such noble gestures by families of fallen heroes are deeply valued, as they ensure that the legacy of supreme sacrifice remains etched in the collective memory of the Nation. (ANI)

