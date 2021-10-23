Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) The family of Anjali Ryot, who was killed in a shootout between two drug gangs in Mexico, was shattered here in Himachal Pradesh when they got a call about her death from her brother.

Her father K D Ryot told PTI over the phone that it was difficult for him to believe that she is no more.

She had spent three-four months with them in Solan last year after the coronavirus outbreak, he recalls.

Anjali and her husband Utkarsh Shrivastava had gone to Mexico to celebrate her 30th birthday on October 22 from their current home at San Jose city in California of the United States, her father said.

Utkarsh informed her younger brother Ashish, who currently lives in Chicago, that she was shot dead in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum soon after they had taken ice cream from a stall following their dinner, he added.

Ashish called his father on October 21 to inform about the tragedy, in which a German woman was also killed.

A former director in Himachal Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Department, K D Ryot, and his wife Nirmala Ryot recalled that she had spent three-four months with them in Solan last year after the coronavirus outbreak.

Anjali had come to Mumbai from California to do a diploma related to film industry, he said.

She visited them immediately after completing her course as a lockdown was imposed to check the coronavirus spread.

She left for California after spending three to four months with inSolan, he added.

Anjali had gone to California in 2012 to do her masters in electronics from San Jose State University after completing her B Tech from Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat.

Her Facebook account mentioned that she did her schooling from St Luke's in Solan and Sacred Heart High School in Dharamshala.

Anjali was working as senior software engineer with Linkedin since July this year, her father said, adding that she had earlier worked as a software engineer with Yahoo from 2014-19.

Her Facebook account stated that she was also a former teaching assistant at San Jose State University.

Anjali was fond of travelling and was a travel blogger, her father added.

Efforts are on to bring her body to Solan for the last rites, he said.

Hailing from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Anjali's husband Utkarsh currently works as senior manager with Netflix.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)